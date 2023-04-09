Alia Bhatt reviews Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 'Saturday night was spent in tears..'

Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai recently post celebrating her 30th birthday in London with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. The actress has resumed work and she keeps getting clicked in the city. On Saturday night, Alia was seen making a casual appearance in the city with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her mom Soni Razdan. The gorgeous ladies were spotted outside a theatre in Juhu post watching Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. A while ago, Alia took to social media and shared her review.

Alia Bhatt is mighty impressed by Rani Mukerji's performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Alia took to her Instagram story and shared a still from the film. Along with it, she wrote a detailed review and revealed that the film hit her 'harder' as a new mom. She was all praise for Rani and Jim Sarbh. Her post read, "Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite - the brilliant Rani Mukherjee. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home. Rani ma'am - there's no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film. PS - I am convinced there's nothing my fav @jimsarbhforreal can't do - an absolute chameleon." Have a look:

Directed by Ashhima Chibber, the film is based on a real-life event. It revolves around a mother who goes against all odds to win back custody of her children. The audience loved watching Rani in the film. It has been doing decent business at the box office.

Work front

Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The Karan Johar directorial also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from this, she will be making her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

