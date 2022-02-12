Alia Bhatt rewatched Bhansali’s films during Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot, REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to it

From Highway to Kapoor & Sons, Alia Bhatt has won million hearts with her incredible performances. The actress is now set to entertain her audience with another promising movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. To prep for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, Alia Bhatt, in a recent interview, said that she watched many movies featuring Meena Kumari.

Speaking to PTI, Alia Bhatt revealed that she even watched Shabana Azmi-starrer Mandi, a Shyam Benegal film that featured her mother Soni Razdan, American period drama Memoirs of a Geisha and other old Indian films to prepare for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“He (Bhansali) wanted me to watch Meena Kumari’s work a lot, her expressions… the way she would sing a song, although I am not going all out singing songs in the movie. There is a certain sadness in her eyes, but there is a power to her face. He would say, ‘See her face, which is so full’… I also watched ‘Mandi’,” Bhatt told PTI in an interview.

The ‘Highway’ actress further said that she rewatched all of Bhansali's films while shooting for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and revealed that her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who made his debut with the director's 'Saawariya' in 2007, called her "obsessed". The talented diva further confessed that she was initially nervous about her role as it was completely a different genre.

"It was a different genre from what I was supposed to do with him earlier. This is an emotional, hard-hitting film. For a second, I was a little doubtful of myself. I suddenly had (these thoughts)... which has never happened to me. (But) sir was very clear and asked me to think about it,” shared Alia.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release on February 25.

