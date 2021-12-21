Alia Bhatt is a rocking bridesmaid in white as she dances on 'Peaches' at BFFs wedding; WATCH

Alia Bhatt has been enjoying her BFF Meghna Goyal’s wedding festivities for these past few days. Alia has been there for several of her friends on their special days and this time was no exception. Many pictures have surfaced from Meghna Goyal’s pre-wedding rituals, dinner parties, and bachelorette night on social media recently. And today, we got a glimpse of Alia being the perfect bridesmaid as she danced her heart out with her tribe for the gorgeous bride. Alia looked stunning in a beautiful indo-western outfit, as she danced on Justin Bieber’s popular numbers, ‘Peaches’ and ‘Baby’.

