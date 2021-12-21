Alia Bhatt is a rocking bridesmaid in white as she dances on 'Peaches' at BFFs wedding; WATCH
For the past few days, Alia Bhatt has been busy having a lot of fun at her BFF Meghna Goyal’s wedding. Today, she was seen grooving to Justin Bieber songs as part of a group choreography that the girls gang put up for the bride. In the video, we can see Alia rocking in an embellished white crop top with a plunging neckline. She combined it with a pair of wide-legged pants. Alia styled her hair in soft waves while her makeup was on fleek. The actress flashed a happy smile as she posed with her friends.
Take a look at Alia Bhatt posing with the bride:
Click HERE to watch the video.
At the work front, Alia has a slew of interesting films lined up. She will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn. She also has Gangubai Katiawadi and Brahmastra in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will also feature in her first production, Darlings, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Alia is currently working on the Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.
ALSO READ: 83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh & Kabir Khan's ode to India's first world cup is a WINNER