Alia Bhatt rocks a sporty look as she arrives at a dubbing studio in Mumbai- Watch VIDEO
Alia Bhatt was spotted in the city on Sunday morning, as she arrived at a dubbing studio in Mumbai. Take a look!
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embraced parenthood in November 2022. They welcomed their first child, baby girl Raha, and have been over the moon since then. A few months post delivering her baby, the actress resumed her workout slowly and steadily, and has often been spotted by the paparazzi post her yoga sessions in Mumbai. Looks like she has also resumed working, and was spotted this morning as she arrived at a dubbing studio in Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt looks cheerful as she is spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai
Alia Bhatt was seen rocking a sporty look, as she arrived at the dubbing studio. The new mom opted for a no-makeup look, yet the beautiful glow on her face was unmissable! She was all smiles as she got out of the car, and greeted the paparazzi quickly, before making her way to the dubbing studio. Alia wore a black and grey zipper over a black top, and paired it with matching tights. She teamed her casual look with a pair of purple and white sneakers. Her hair was tied up in a half ponytail, and Alia was seen carrying a huge bottle of water.
Fans gushed over how adorable Alia looked. While one fan commented, “She is so beautiful,” another one wrote, “Cutie.” Check out the video below!
Alia Bhatt calls motherhood ‘the most beautiful phase’ of her life
Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Money Control, Alia Bhatt was asked about the challenges and difficulties she faced as she embraced motherhood. Alia said, “I wouldn't use the words difficult and challenging. I mean every day is a challenge in life in general. But to me, when you talk to me about being a mum, I only think of beautiful sunlight, starlight, sunshine and love. I think I am a big ball of love, I have so much love in my heart and soul. I think it's the most beautiful phase of my life."
