Alia Bhatt rocks a sporty look as she arrives at a dubbing studio in Mumbai- Watch VIDEO

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embraced parenthood in November 2022. They welcomed their first child, baby girl Raha, and have been over the moon since then. A few months post delivering her baby, the actress resumed her workout slowly and steadily, and has often been spotted by the paparazzi post her yoga sessions in Mumbai. Looks like she has also resumed working, and was spotted this morning as she arrived at a dubbing studio in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt was seen rocking a sporty look, as she arrived at the dubbing studio. The new mom opted for a no-makeup look, yet the beautiful glow on her face was unmissable! She was all smiles as she got out of the car, and greeted the paparazzi quickly, before making her way to the dubbing studio. Alia wore a black and grey zipper over a black top, and paired it with matching tights. She teamed her casual look with a pair of purple and white sneakers. Her hair was tied up in a half ponytail, and Alia was seen carrying a huge bottle of water.

Fans gushed over how adorable Alia looked. While one fan commented, “She is so beautiful,” another one wrote, “Cutie.” Check out the video below!