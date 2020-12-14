Alia Bhatt roots for beau Ranbir Kapoor’s team Mumbai City FC during Indian Super League 2020; See Pic

As Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai City FC is having a match with Jamshedpur FC, Alia Bhatt was seen cheering for the Mumbai team lately.

and have been one of the most talked about celeb couple in Bollywood. The duo has been dating each other for quite some time and they are going strong with their relationship. Not just the couple makes sure to spend quality time with each other but is also seen having each other’s back. And Alia’s recent Instagram post has proved it once again. The Student of the Year actress, who is an avid social media user, was recently seen cheering up for beau Ranbir’s football team.

For the uninitiated, the Wake Up Sid actor owns a football team named Mumbai City FC which is playing in Indian Super League 2020 and is having a match with Jamshedpur FC. Cheering up for the team, Alia shared a selfie of herself dressed in a mustard coloured t-shirt with the logo of Mumbai City FC. While the Raazi actress’ make up game was on point, she completed her look with golden coloured loops. Alia captioned the image as, “Game time #aamchicity” followed by football icon.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post as she roots for Ranbir’s team Mumbai City FC:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the lovebirds will be seen collaborating for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about super natural fantasy drama Brahmastra. Besides, while Alia is working in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht, Ranbir Kapoor has Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera in his kitty with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

