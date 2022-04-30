Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan cannot stop crying in new pics from actress’ Mehendi ceremony

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got hitched for life on April 14 among family members and close friends. Their wedding pictures were dreamy and looked straight out of a fairytale. Well, it has almost been 2 weeks since their wedding and we have to admit that the netizens are still going gaga over the pictures from their wedding ceremonies. Today Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared some pictures from the Mehendi ceremony wherein we can see her bursting in tears.

In the first picture, we can see Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dressed in a yellow saree and has a bright smile on her face. In the next picture, she can be seen lost in her own world as she is enjoying herself with a drink in her hand. Then begins the series of her sad pictures. The next picture has her crying her heart out as she holds her BFF Alia Bhatt’s hands while she has Mehendi applied to her hand. In the next two pics Akansha can be seen crying even more. Sharing these pics she wrote, “the (de)escalation of ARK’s emotions at every wedding, ever.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her upcoming Karan Johar movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shaban Azmi and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside her hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The first song from this movie, Kesariya was released as a wedding gift from Ayan Mukerji for the couple. The teaser and posters of the film have created a lot of hype and fans are waiting with bated breaths for the release of the film.

