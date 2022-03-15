On Alia Bhatt’s birthday, mum Soni Razdan shares a sweet poem: You’re special, you’re fabulous

Actress Alia Bhatt has turned a year wiser on March 15. The actress entered the entertainment industry with the 2012 film Student of the Year and since then, she never looked back. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Raazi, Udta Punjab, Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following too. As wishes continued to shower on her birthday, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan wrote a sweet poem. She also shared Alia’s throwback photo along with the poem.

The poem read, “To my dearest Alia on her birthday. Alia means ‘exalted’ and that you most certainly are. Apart from the fact that today you’re a bright star. When we named you we didn’t have a clue. That this is what your name meant, and that it might come true. All we knew about you was that you were so sweet. So cute and so cuddly and adorable and neat.” It further added, “You’re special, you’re fabulous. You’re super and fantabulous. You’re super-cali- fragilous. And expi-Alia-docillous. Happy Birthday dearest one, Your loving Mama.”

See Soni Razdan’s wish here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra. The movie marks her first collaboration with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Alia also has RRR with Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn in her kitty. She will also be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

