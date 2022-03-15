On Alia Bhatt’s birthday, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sends love to her with a beautiful post

It’s Alia Bhatt’s birthday today and while the diva is enjoying her vacation with sister Shaheen Bhatt, the social media is abuzz with best wishes for the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress. From fans to celebs, everyone is making sure to make the diva feel special on her big day. Joining them, Alia’s beau Ranbir Kapoor’s family has also been showering birthday love on the actress. While Neetu Kapoor had penned a sweet note for Alia for the midnight birthday wish, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also shared a love-filled birthday post for Alia on her special day.

Taking to her Instagram account, Riddhima shared a beautiful picture of herself posing with Alia, Neetu and daughter Samara. In the pic, the Raazi actress looked stunning in her pink coloured dress and was all smiles for the camera. In the caption, Riddhima gave her the cutest nickname as she showered birthday love on her. She wrote, “Happiest bday my beautiful Aaloo! Love you so much @aliabhatt” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post for Alia Bhatt:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia is currently basking in the success of her last release Gangubai Kathiwadi. She will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Besides, she is also gearing up for Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about Brahmastra which will mark her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia is also collaborating with Ranveer Singh once again for Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.