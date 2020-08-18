Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for her bestie is all about travelling to various towns & creating new memories

On her BFF’s birthday, Alia Bhatt pens a sweet note on Instagram with a beautiful picture and it will make you go aww.

With COVID 19 outbreak taking a toll on a normal life in India, we all have been introduced to a new normal. Not only the deadly virus has changed our lifestyle and outlook towards life, but the celebrations have also changed now. In fact, the grand birthday celebrations have been reduced to low key affairs. So as ’s best friend Tanya Saha Gupta turned a year older today, the Student of The Year actress made sure to shower some birthday love on her bestie.

The bubbly actress shared a beautiful picture of herself with the birthday girl wherein they were seen posing in front of a graffiti wall. In the caption, Alia wished to travel with her various towns and create many more memories with her BFF. The diva was certainly looked stunning in her white comfy outfit which she had paired with a pair of white sneakers. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling Tan Mann. Can’t wait to dance around various towns with you once again. I Love You Bestieeee. Happy Buddayyyyyyy.”

Take a look a look at Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for her best friend:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting movies in the pipeline with include Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starrer Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht which will also feature , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt enables comments on Instagram after keeping it 'limited' for almost two months

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×