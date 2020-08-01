Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Taapsee Pannu is all about love and happiness

As Taapsee Pannu turns a year older today, Alia Bhatt pens a sweet message for the Saand Ki Aankh actress.

is an actress who has proved her mettle time and again. The lady is known for wearing her heart on sleeves and doesn’t shy away for speaking her mind. Be it on screen or off screen, Taapsee has always been a delight to watch and it is inspiring to hear her thoughts. In her career of around seven years, the Naam Shabana actress has certainly garnered herself a massive fan following.

So as Taapsee is turning 33 today, she was inundated with best wishes from her fans all over the world. Joining them, also showered love on the Saand Ki Aankh actress with a special note on Instagram. The Raazi actress shared a monochrome picture of the birthday girl to send her best wishes on her special day. “Happy birthday, Taapsee. Lots of love to you on your special day and every day,” Alia wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Taapsee Pannu:

Talking about the work front, Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad early this year, will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming production Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

On the other hand, Alia also has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Brahmastra with beau , Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2, ’s period drama Takht and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

