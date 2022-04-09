Alia Bhatt’s brother Rahul Bhatt confirms her & Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding; Says ‘She has made a good choice’

Social media is buzzing these days with the most awaited wedding of the year of Bollywood actors, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. There have been several revelations about the wedding date, venue and other details. Now Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt has finally confirmed the news as spoke about it in an interview with Bombay Times. He shared about being invited to the wedding.

Rahul confirmed the wedding, saying, “Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer (laughs). I will be the rakshak at the wedding.”

On being asked about him and Alia discussing her idea of love and relationships while growing up, he shared, “I am not the kind of a brother who she would discuss all this with. She was too scared that I would go and beat up the boyfriend instead.”

Talking about welcoming Ranbir to the family, he added, “We have met as kids. In recent times, I haven’t met Ranbir in the capacity of Alia’s boyfriend. He has achieved so much in life. I think Alia has made a good choice.”

Rahul is very proud of Alia for doing well in life. He shared that he is really happy to see what she has achieved at such a young age. He said that she has got a great body of work and has found fame, fortune and real love, which is non-existent in today’s time. He shared that she has been blessed with everything because of her choices, the Almighty, the blessings of her parents and good karma. He added that she is making the right choices at the right age.

