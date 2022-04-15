Alia Bhatt’s brother Rahul on her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor: She has made the right choice

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially husband and wife now. After five years of dating, the couple embarked on their new journey on April 14 as they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Ever since Alia and Ranbir announced their marriage, social media is abuzz with best wishes for the newlyweds. Their pictures from the beautiful wedding are doing rounds on the internet and fans clearly can't keep calm. And now, in a recent interview with a news portal, Alia Bhatt’s brother Rahul Bhatt has opened up about her wedding. He even heaped praise on Ranbir and said that Alia has made the right choice.

Speaking with India Today, Rahul Bhatt revealed that he was initially intimidated by the Kapoor brandname, however, realised that they were the most down-to-earth people. He further added that the preparations were quite exquisite, and the food was outstanding which included Kashmiri cuisine. He said that all the family members were there and it was the first big wedding in their family.

He praised Ranbir Kapoor and said, "Alia has made a very good choice in Ranbir. He is a nice guy. He will take care of her. He will love her and respect her well. He is a cultured man. I wished him well. Alia's choice of films are good and she has also made the right choice in her life partner.”

Earlier, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

