Alia Bhatt’s THIS childhood picture with Shaheen makes Ranbir Kapoor’s mother go awww; Riddhima too loves it

Soni Razdan recently took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable unseen throwback picture of her daughters-Alia and Shaheen and it has left Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani awestruck.

and are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. Ever since the two of them have made their relationship public, the lovebirds have been dishing out major couple goals for everyone. It is no secret that their families too share a great rapport with each other. From going for vacations together to hosting dinner parties, Alia and Ranbir families are often spotted spending quality time together.

While and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani are extremely fond of the Raazi star, the mother-daughter duo often drops love-filled comments on Alia’s pictures on social media. As we speak of this, Soni Razdan has recently shared an adorable childhood picture of her daughters. In the picture, Alia and Shaheen can be seen in their younger versions as they pose for a candid photo. While the Student of the Year star looks super cute in a red and white t-shirt with her radiant sweet smile, Shaheen is busy looking at her. Needless to say, the Bhatt sisters look cute as a button in this priceless photo.

While sharing the photo, Soni Razdan adds hearts emojis in the caption. This stunning throwback picture has left Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima awestruck. While the senior actress wrote, “Awwww," followed by a heart emoticon, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, on the other hand, dropped pink heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Soni Razdan’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia along with their families Neetu, Riddhima, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen rang in the New Year together at Ranthambore. They all were also together for last year’s Christmas celebration.

