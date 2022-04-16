Alia Bhatt’s driver recalls getting emotional on seeing her dressed as a bride: She is like my daughter

On April 14, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony at their Ranbir's residence, Vasstu. The event was an intimate, traditional affair held with family and close friends of the couple. In a recent Instagram post, the brides' driver Sunil Talekar blessed the couple as he posted a snap posing with the regal pair.

Talekar has been with the Bhatt family for a long time since the actress was a little girl of 5-years. Talekar shared how he felt emotional seeing Alia be a bride and get married to the love of her life. In a conversation with Aaj Tak, via India Times, he opened up about being with the family for a long time whether it was dropping Alia to the school or taking her to the shoot on her first day at work Sunil has been hands-on when it comes to Alia. Sunil went on also mentioned that Alia was like his daughter and that meant he was extremely emotional while watching her be a bride on her big day.

Meanwhile, Sunil also revealed that he would continue to work for the actress even after her marriage as he had already dedicated his life to the Bhatt family. He noted that no matter the changes, he will always be there for Alia. In his Instagram post, Talekar was all smiles as he posed with the newlywed couple and captioned the post, "From holding your tiny hands to seeing you as a bride I can say my heart is filled with happiness today."

