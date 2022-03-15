Alia Bhatt’s fan distributes sanitary napkins, ration kits on her birthday; Actress says ‘bestest gift ever’

Alia Bhatt has proved her mettle as one of the most promising young talents in Bollywood and her journey has been nothing less than an inspiration. The ‘Kapoors & Sons’ actress today turned a year older and wishes from all the corners continue to pour in. Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and many others showered love as they wished her on social media.

While heartfelt wishes continue to pour in, what caught Alia Bhatt’s attention was a sweet gesture done by a fan and his team. The ‘Highway’ actress’ fan Deep Jaiswal along with his team distributed sanitary pads and ration kits in Ranchi on the occasion of her 29th birthday. Deep took to his Twitter handle and shared pictures from the event. “On occasion of Alia’s 29th birthday Team we conducted an awareness drive where in we distributed sanitary napkins to the girls of ASHA NGO , Ranchi. We also explained the importance of using pad for better health and hygiene during their menstrual cycle,” he wrote adding hashtag Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt.

In the other tweet, he shared pictures of his team distributing ration kits to an NGO. Alia Bhatt was quick to notice the sweet gesture and she reshared the post on her Twitter handle and called it the “bestest gift ever”.

Take a look:

Today, on her special day, Ayan Mukerji finally unveiled Alia Bhatt’s first look from the much-talked-about ‘Brahmastra’. The actress will be seen playing the role of Isha in the movie opposite Ranbir Kapoor marking their first collaboration on the big screen. Apart from ‘Brahmastra’, Alia Bhatt also has ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ in her pipeline.

