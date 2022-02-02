Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to clash with Ajith Kumar’s Valimai

The release schedules of many films went for a toss when the COVID-19 cases started going up. In fact, even theatres in Delhi were shut and several other restrictions were imposed in several states. But now that the cases are reducing with each passing day, the filmmakers are back to announcing the new release dates of their films. Recently, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi got a new release date and now it will be releasing on February 25. Today, morning Ajith Kumar's highly-anticipated action film Valimai too got a new release date and it is February 24.

Valimai was earlier slated to release on the occasion of Pongal 2022, however, with the new release date it will be clashing with Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Taking to her Twitter handle, Huma Qureshi shared a new poster of Ajith’s Valimai showcasing in an intense avatar and wrote, “Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide.” Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia is slated to release theatrically on February 25, 2022, just a day after Valimai's premiere. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in intended cameos.

Talking about Valimai, the film was initially planned for only a Tamil and Telugu release. But keeping in mind Ajith Kumar’s fan base the film is now also being dubbed in Malayalam and Kannada. The film's recently released Tamil trailer showcased high octane action sequences as Ajith and his nemesis Kartikeya come face to face. Valimai revolves around a police officer Arjun (Ajith), who's assigned to track down a gang of bikers following their involvement in abominable crimes.

