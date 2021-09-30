Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit theatres on 6th January 2022, announce makers

Ever since and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have collaborated for Gangubai Kathiawadi, the fans have been eagerly waiting for their first project. While the makers had unveiled an intriguing teaser, Gangubai Kathiawadi ended up being one of the most anticipated releases. As the fans continue to wait for the release, the wait is going to end soon as the makers have finally announced the release date of Gangubai Kathiwadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali starrer will be hitting the theatres on January 6 next year.

The announcement was made by the makers on social media and revealed that the movie will be coming in the new year. For the uninitiated, Gangubai Kathiawadi will feature Alia playing the titular role. The movie is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai that is about a woman named, Gangubai Kothewali. The film will feature Alia in a role that she has never essayed before and fans of the star have been looking forward to her performance in Bhansali's directorial. Apart from Alia, the movie will also feature in a cameo.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was initially slated to release on July 30 this year. However, the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic had pushed the release. Apart from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Alia will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra with , Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . Besides, she has also begun working on ’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with .

