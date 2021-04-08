Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Telugu Teaser to release in theatres with Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab

The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi are releasing the teaser in Telugu and it will be hitting the silver screen with the theatrical release of Vakeel Saab tomorrow.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring in the lead, is one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood for several reasons. While it will mark the director and actor’s first collaboration, its intriguing teaser is also grabbing a lot of attention. And while everyone is waiting for the release of Gangubai Kathiwadi, Alia has come up with an interesting update about the movie which has added on to the audience’s excitement for this Bhansali directorial. In fact, this recent announcement will make her Telugu fans jump with joy.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has revealed that the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi are releasing the teaser of the movie in the Telugu language. This isn’t all. In the video, Alia also mentioned that this Telugu teaser will be released on the silver screen with the release of Pawan Kalyan’s much anticipated release Vakeel Saab which will be releasing on April 9 this year. Sharing the news, Alia said, “It is such an honour and so exciting for me to be sharing something so special with the release of one of the most awaited films Vakeel Saab.” Furthermore, she also sent her best wishes to the team for the big release of the movie.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s story here:

To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi is said to be based on the book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” written by S. Hussain Zaidi and will be hitting the screens on July 30 this year. Apart from Alia, the movie will also feature in a pivotal role who has collaborated with Bhansali after two decades.

