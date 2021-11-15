Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi vs RRR clash averted; Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film to release on THIS date

When Alia Bhatt was roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, her massive fan following was on cloud nine. After all, the movie marks her first collaboration with the ace filmmaker. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to release, the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi added on to the audience’s excitement. Interestingly, it was reported that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will be having a box office clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also stars Alia in a key role, in January next year.

However, as per the recent update, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi have now pushed the release of the movie to avert the clash. Now, this Alia Bhatt starrer will release on February 18, 2022. Releasing a statement about the same, the makers stated, “We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has a new release date. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The film will release on 18th February, 202”. Although the reason behind this change in dates hasn’t been stated, the Alia fans can now take a sigh of relief as the big clash has been averted.

Take a look at the makers official statement on Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release:

For the uninitiated, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai that is about a woman named, Gangubai Kothewali. The film will feature Alia in a role that she has never essayed before and fans of the star have been looking forward to her performance in Bhansali's directorial. Apart from Alia, the movie will also feature Ajay Devgn in a cameo.