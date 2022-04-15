Alia Bhatt’s grandfather blesses Ranbir Kapoor as he hugs him in heart-melting PICS from their wedding

It was indeed an emotional yet special moment for Alia Bhatt’s family to see her as a bride. The actress got married to her long-time beau Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14. The dreamy pictures from the marriage ceremony are doing rounds on the internet, and just a few moments back Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt shared a memorable capture on her Instagram handle. In the photograph, Alia Bhatt’s grandfather can be seen adorably hugging damaad Ranbir Kapoor as he blessed the new couple. Pooja Bhatt tagged Alia Bhatt as she shared the priceless picture on her social media handle.

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt shared two photographs from her wedding. One of which showcased their wedding mandap and another one was a dreamy picture of the bride and groom. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Love conquers all! @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor #ranbiraliawedding.” Post-wedding, best wishes started pouring in from all quarters. From Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday, many tinsel town natives have congratulated Alia and Ranbir.

Take a look:

Post their wedding, Alia Bhatt shared a heartfelt post, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Also Read: FIRST PICS of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt as husband and wife OUT; Newlyweds seal it with a passionate kiss