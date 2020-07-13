Alia Bhatt’s Kalank or Shaandaar; Which film of the star DISAPPOINTED you the most? COMMENT

Alia Bhatt has been a part of more successful films than unsuccessful ones and enjoys a massive fan following. However, two of her films Kalank and Shaandaar did not do well at the box office. We’d like to know, which one of the two disappointed you the most? Tell us in the comment section.

If there is one star who has been on a spree of churning out good films one after the other, it is . In recent times, Alia Bhatt starrer films like Gully Boy, Raazi and more have been hailed at the box office as hits and fans have loved her in it. However, in her 8 year-long journey in Bollywood since her debut with Student Of The Year, there have been a few films that have missed the mark and have failed to impress fans. Two of them are Kalank and Shaandaar.

Talking about the one that came earlier in 2015, Shaandaar starring Alia and in the lead was a romantic-comedy that was helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film starred Alia as Alia Arora who plays an orphan adopted by characters played by Pankaj Kapur and Geetu Arora. While the chemistry between Alia and Shahid was lauded in the film and the music too was loved, the film did not click with the audience post its release. As per Box Office India, Alia’s Shaandaar managed to rake in Rs 39.48 Crores nett and hence, was not successful like her previous films.

On the other hand, coming to 2019’s multistarrer Kalank that was mounted on a massive budget. The film brought together a hit on-screen couple of Alia and along with big names like , , Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Abhishek Varman, who worked with Alia in 2 States as well, Kalank was a period drama around the partition time. The film’s music and Alia’s dance in a song Ghar More Pardesiya left everyone impressed. However, that did not do enough to pull the audiences to the theatre. As per Box Office India, the film managed to mint Rs 80.03 Crores nett.

With the two of the films, Alia’s streak of hits surely was halted but post Kalank, Alia bagged some great projects like Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR that are some of the most anticipated projects of the star. Apart from this, she also has Brahmastra with . However, with Shaandaar and Kalank, the star could not impress her fans. Between the two films of Alia, which film disappointed you the most? Go ahead and tell us in the comments.

[If you cannot see the poll option, CLICK HERE]

Share your comment ×