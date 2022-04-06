Alia Bhatt’s love for French fries is evident in these UNSEEN pics from her shoot

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt these days ever since the news of her getting married to Ranbir Kapoor has come out. It is reported that the two will be tying the knot in April itself somewhere around 13th – 17th. Well, the actress is already making headlines for a lot of things related to her personal life but today several unseen pics of her have surfaced on social media and we bet her cuteness in those pics will melt your hearts.

In one of the pictures that have surfaced, we can see Alia Bhatt holding a kid who sits on her lap. The actress can be seen making a goofy face with her tongue out as she poses for a selfie that a man sitting next to her is taking. We can see a bowl full of French fries kept in front of them. The next set of unseen pics appears from an ad shoot, going by the caption. Alia can be seen dressed in a brown tube top that she paired with a brown skirt and poses with different people from the set.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. This film will be directed by Karan Johar after a hiatus of almost 6 years. It is reported that the actress is all set to leave for Switzerland after she gets married to Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about the wedding it is said that the two lovebirds will be tying the knot in Mumbai itself and in fact in the RK house. Both Alia and Ranbir have adjusted the dates of their film shoot for the wedding.

