Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan misses her & Ranbir Kapoor as she parties with Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood now. Their love affair is not hidden from anyone anymore. Be it their spotting with each other at parties or events or them spending time with each other’s families, everything is making one thing very clear that they will soon tie the knot. Well, last night it looks like Bhatt’s and Kapoor’s got together for a mini celebration. We can see Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan spending some gala time with their families in the absence of Ranbir and Alia and they were being missed by both their moms.

Soni Razdan took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of pictures from the small get-together she had with her friends and friends like family Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima. Both Soni and Neetu look lovely and happy as they party with each other. But the absence of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was not only felt by the fans but also by their mothers. Soni in her story wrote, “Missing the 3 musketeers @aliabhatt @shaheenb #ranbirkapoor”.Neetu Kapoor shared this picture on her Instagram stories too.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Alia Bhatt, she is currently roaring at the box office with her recently released movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has been winning hearts with her performance and in fact, the film is also doing well at the box office.

Recently it was announced that Alia Bhatt will soon be making her big Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s Heart Of Stone.

