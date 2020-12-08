Alia Bhatt’s motivational post on failing, breaking and rising will leave you all inspired; Check it out

Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her first South film RRR, has shared an inspiring post on Instagram and it will surely leave her fans motivated.

has been grabbing headlines because of her personal and professional life. The Raazi star recently made headlines as she kicked off the shoot for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR. The diva is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her film down South with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. While expressing her excitement over it, she shared a beautiful picture with the ace filmmaker while writing, “New day. New beginning.” Amid this, the stunning actress also ensures to keep her ardent fans posted. Besides sharing her stunning pictures, Alia is also known to motivate her fan base by sharing inspirational quotes. She often doles out words of wisdom on Instagram.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Student of the Year 2 star has shared a motivational quote of an anonymous writer. The picture read as, “We fall. We break. We fail. But then, We rise. We heal. We overcome.” She captions it as “#TheGoodWord.” She had previously shared Fred Devito and Charles Darwin’s inspirational quotes. Needless to say, such posts leave everyone inspired. Well, Alia’s timeline proves that she is one such star who enjoys spending time browsing her social media and makes it beautiful with her amazing posts.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, after showing her scintillating performances in Bollywood, Alia is all set to make her South debut with RRR. The actress is pulling out every possible means to get into the skin of her character in the movie. Besides this, the actress is also awaiting the release of her film Brahmastra alongside boyfriend . She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi on her plate.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt touches down in Hyderabad as she gears up to shoot with RRR team Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

Share your comment ×