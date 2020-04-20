Alia Bhatt’s no makeup glow as she chills at home with sister Shaheen Bhatt is just too LIT to handle; See Pic

Alia Bhatt is making the most of the lockdown and her sister Shaheen Bhatt is sharing cute photos on social media. A recent photo of Alia showcases her no makeup glow and it is just unmissable. Check it out.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, all Bollywood actors too are at home and are spending time with their family. Amid the same, Brahmastra star too is catching up with her sister Shaheen Bhatt at home. While rumours had it that Alia may be staying in with beau , the photos on social media shared by her sister Shaheen suggest otherwise. From indulging in reading to writing to working out, Alia has been relying on all these activities to keep herself busy.

A day back, Shaheen shared a cute photo of Alia pretending to nap with her cat on her bed. However, in another photo shared by Shaheen, we can see Alia looking cute while chilling at home with her sister. Clad in a white top with colourful print, the Brahmastra star looked pretty in the photo. However, it was her sweet smile and the vibrant glow of her skin that held our attention. The gorgeous Raazi star’s no makeup look while chilling at home was too LIT to miss.

Shaheen didn’t put a caption on the photo but a gif that said, “pudding vibes.” Well, surely the Bhatt sisters are making the most of the lockdown and spending time at home. Alia also has been updating social media and has been sharing how she is passing time at home. From baking to reading books to spending time with her cat, the Brahmastra star is having a good time amid lockdown. On the work front, Alia will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi that will be released on September 11, 2020. Apart from this, she also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s photo:

Credits :Instagram

