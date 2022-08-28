Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy glow lights up in new PICS as she gears up for 'another day' of Brahmastra promotions

Alia Bhatt is currently on a promotion spree for her upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. After getting delayed multiple times, it is all set to hit the theatres on September 9. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The film, the first part of the trilogy, is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Now, Alia, shared a set of pictures of herself as she geared up for Brahmastra promotions and proudly flaunted her baby bump.

Check out Alia Bhatt's new photos:

