Alia Bhatt’s Raazi to Anushka Sharma’s NH10: 5 women-led thrillers ahead of the release of Yami’s A THURSDAY

Recently the trailer of Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday was released and it took everyone by a surprise. Looking at Yami in a negative shade got her fans excited for the film. Well, A Thursday is not the first thriller film to be led by a woman. There have been several other films from Alia Bhatt’s Raazi to Anushka Sharma’s NH 10. As we are nearing the release of A Thursday, we bring to you a list of 5 such thriller films that are led by an actress.

Kahaani – Vidya Balan

Whenever we talk about women-led thrillers then Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani is the first film that comes into our minds. Vidya Balan single-handedly carried the movie on her shoulders till the end. She plays the role of a pregnant NRI woman who comes to India in search of her missing husband. She is supported by memorable side characters like Bob Biswas, who help her to solve the mystery, and by the end of the movie, viewers stay shocked to see how the ending of the movie unfolds.

NH 10 – Anushka Sharma

NH 10 was a special film for Anushka not only because she stepped into a new venture but also because it was her first film as a producer. The movie stars Anushka Sharma as Meera and Neil Bhoopalam as Arjun in the lead as a professional couple living a busy life in Gurugram. When they decide to take a short trip, it turns into their biggest nightmare as they get involved as witnesses of gang murder and honor killing.

The Girl On The Train – Parineeti Chopra

This film is led by Parineeti Chopra and it is one of her best performances till date. The story is about a recent divorcee who spends her daily commute fantasizing about a seemingly perfect couple who live in a house that her train passes daily until something shocking happens there one day.

Raazi – Alia Bhatt

Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal was loved by fans and critics. It is a story of Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent, who is married into a Pakistani family by her father so that she can get some valuable piece of information about the enemy.

Badla – Taapsee Pannu



Yet another Sujoy Ghosh gem that we had to have in this list. Badla starring Taapsee Pannu is a story of a young married entrepreneur, who finds herself in a locked hotel room next to the body of her dead lover. While she is accused of the crime, she believes she didn’t commit, and hoping to find answers, she hires a prestigious lawyer to help her solve the mystery of what happened.

