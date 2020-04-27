Alia Bhatt’s reaction as she watches Mahesh Bhatt & mom Soni Razdan cook together in quarantine is priceless

Here's how Kalank actress Alia Bhatt reacted seeing daddy Mahesh Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan cooking together in quarantine; Watch

We all know that is living in with beau amid the Coronavirus lockdown, and since she was missing her parents, therefore, last week, the actress decided to visit daddy Mahesh Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. Yes, Alia Bhatt visited her parents while taking all the precautions required, and in an interview, father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Alia visited him and his wife since she lived just a small distance away and therefore, decided to come and meet them, armed with mask and gloves.

And today, when Soni Razdan posted a video on social media which had Soni and Mahesh Bhatt cook up a storm in the kitchen, this Kalank actress was in awe seeing her parents cooking together. In the said video, we can see Mahesh Bhatt and Soni cooking and alongside the video, Soni wrote, “Cooking classes in progress ... umm just don’t imagine we did any actual cooking A few stirrings here and there. And they want to put it on tik tok . Have strictly forbidden it..” Seeing the video, Alia wrote, “OMG…” In the video, we can see Soni and Mahesh Bhatt pouring vegetables from chopping board into the pan. Well, Alia’s reaction seeing her parents cook together was priceless.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be working with daddy Mahesh Bhatt for the first time in Sadak 2 co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Besides, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown, a video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had gone viral on social media which had Alia and Ranbir take a walk in the building’s compound together with RK’s dog

Check out Alia Bhatt's reaction seeing Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan cook together amid quarantine:

