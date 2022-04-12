Alia Bhatt’s security head connects with Mumbai Police for arrangements ahead of her D-Day with Ranbir Kapoor

The tinselvile is witnessing a massive buzz these days as it is gearing up for a big fat wedding. We are talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the power couple, who has been dating each other for a while, will be taking the plunge on April 15 in the presence of family and close friends and that it is expected to be a grand ceremony. The preparations for the same are going on in full swing and fans are quite excited about Ranbir and Alia’s D-Day.

Amid this, a recent update stated that Alia’s security head has got in touch with the Mumbai police regarding the security arrangements during the wedding festivities. In the video, Alia’s head of security was seen having a conversation with a senior police official ahead of the Student of The Year actress’ wedding. To note, the wedding festivities will begin on April 13. The traditional wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand reception on April 17 which will take place in the Taj Mahal Palace and will be attended by Bollywood’s who’s who.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, the media reports suggested that Ranbir and Alia will be having an intimate vow ceremony ahead of their traditional wedding. It is also reported that Ranbir and Alia will be flying to South Africa for their honeymoon. Talking about the work front, Ranbir and Alia are looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited Brahmastra which will mark their first collaboration. The fantasy drama is slated to release on September 9.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Date, venue, expected guest list and more details about couple’s D-Day