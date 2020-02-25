Alia Bhatt’s ‘Shaandaar’ birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor is unmissable; Says ‘Love you to the moon & back’

Alia Bhatt took to social media to pen a heartfelt wish for her Shaandaar co-star Shahid Kapoor. The gorgeous star shared an endearing throwback photo too. Check it out.

Bollywood’s handsome superstar turns 39 today and already social media is filled with adorable photos from Kabir Singh star’s birthday celebrations with Mira Rajput. While fans are still trying to get over Shahid and Mira’s photos and videos from his birthday bash, wishes have started pouring in for Sasha and the first one is Shaandaar co-star . Alia and Shahid have worked on a film titled Shaandaar and their adorable banter back then became very popular.

Now, on Shahid’s birthday, Alia shared an adorable photo with the Kabir Singh star and wished him the sweetest way. Alia wrote, “Happiest birthday my dearest @shahidkapoor. Love Love Love to the moon and back!!” Well, in the photo, Shahid and Alia can be seen laughing their hearts out. The monochrome photo captures the adorable bond the two stars shared while working with each other in a film. Though the film may not have worked, Shahid and Alia’s popular song Gulaabo is still a rage among fans.

(Also Read: Shahid Kapoor cuts his birthday cake with Mira Rajput; Papa Pankaj Kapur cheers for him; Inside PICS & VIDEOS)

Meanwhile, Alia and Shahid have been several times on award shows together with other B-town stars and fans liked their banter together. A few hours back, photos of Shahid celebrating his birthday in Chandigarh with Mira Rajput and dad Pankaj Kapur surfaced online. Since then, photos of Shahid and Mira have been going viral.

Check it out:

On the work front, Alia is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will be released on September 11, 2020. Shahid, on the other hand is shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey is a remake of a Telugu film starring Nani. The Hindi remake also stars Mrunal Thakur. It is slated to be released on August 28, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

