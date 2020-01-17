Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt OPENS UP on her thoughts before suicide attempt

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, who never shied away from speaking about her struggle with depression, recently opened up about her thoughts before attempting suicide.

Depression is quite common in millennials these days and youngsters have been quite outspoken about this now. Not only aam aadmi but several celebs too have fallen prey to it. While shocked everyone when she confessed about suffering from depression, ’s sister Shaheen Bhatt was also quite outspoken about her battle with the same. Recently, the Bhatt sisters made an appearance on The Tara Sharma Show along with mother Soni Razdan and Shaheen once again opened up about struggles. In a recently released promo of the show, Shaheen was seen talking about her suicide attempts.

In the 33 second promo, Tara quizzed Shaheen about the thoughts before she attempted suicide. To this, the lady replied that she was engulfed with a feeling of emptiness. “I wasn’t thinking. I was just like, I can’t do this anymore. I can’t look out of the window for one more second and feel this empty,” Shaheen added. Furthermore, Alia supported her sister and stated that depression needs to be treated like any other illness.

On the other hand, Soni emphasised that it is important for the parents to look out for the signs. She asserted, “What is very important to tell parents is that you have to look for signs. You have to know what they are and you have to look for them.”

To note, Shaheen also grabbed the eyeballs lately after she released a memoir titled as I’ve Never Been (Un)happier. During her interview with Hindustan Times about her debut book, the lady stated that she believes that everyone is struggling through some kind of pain. “Pain is universal, and happiness is unfortunately not universal. And we have all got very used to not discussing things that are uncomfortable,” Shaheen mentioned. Besides, she also wanted to spur a conversation on mental health with her book.

