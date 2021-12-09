Alia Bhatt’s smart reply to an indirect question about Ranbir Kapoor at RRR trailer launch steals the show

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the coolest couples of Bollywood. The reports of the two dating have been coming in for a long time now and in fact, if things would have fallen in place, they would have been a married couple till now. But it is believed that Alia and Ranbir will be tying the knot sometime next year. Miss Bhatt keeps sharing stunning pictures of her with the Kapoor lad and those pictures are proof of their love. Today, the 2 States actress attended the grand event of the RRR trailer launch. She has made it to the headlines after this event as her reply to a question related to Ranbir has grabbed all the limelight.

At the trailer launch event of RRR today, Alia Bhatt was asked about ‘R’ being the trending letter in her life. The actress replied, “I am stunned. I don't have an answer. I am trying to be intelligent. Ummm.. R is a good alphabet but so is A.” Well, the actress sure did make every smile and left some puzzled with her reply. Indeed, it was a smart reply! Talking about the event more, Alia looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a red saree and stunned in the traditional attire.

On being a part of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, Alia Bhatt called it a dream come true moment. She said, "It's a magical moment for me to be a part of Rajamouli's film, spectacle. I never expected this to come true. Can't wait for the film to release." We also saw Jr NTR at the trailer launch who looked dapper in a Jodhpuri coat teamed with formal pants while Ajay Devgn was seen in a formal look.

ALSO READ: On Dharam ji's bday, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt drop pretty pics from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's sets