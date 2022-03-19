Alia Bhatt’s summer fashion is on point as she opts for casuals for stepping out in the city; PICS

Alia Bhatt is an actress who is known for her acting prowess and her style statements. The actress, who had made her debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year, never misses a chance to impress the fashion police every time she steps out in the city. From her red carpet look to her casual outing looks, each look of Alia tends to become the talk of the town. And today was no different, as Alia Bhatt was papped outside Dharma's office today.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was once again making heads turn with her summer fashion look as she stepped out in the city. In the pics, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her white shirt which she had paired with a black tank top and black jeggings and had tied her hair in a high pony. She was certainly winning hearts with her casual look and her panache was unmatched. The actress was clicked while making her way towards her car and she was seen wearing a mask in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pics:

Talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her last release Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides, she is also looking forward to the release of SS Rajamouli’s much talked about movie RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR which is slated to release on March 25 this year. Alia is also working on Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shaban Azmi.

