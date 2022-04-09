Alia Bhatt’s uncle Mukesh Bhatt reacts to her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor: Sis-in-law Soni Razdan has said…

A few years back, Alia Bhatt had shared that she was a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor and had a crush on him from the age of 12. After dating for a while, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their relationship official, and ever since then, they have been painting the town red with their love story. And now social media is only buzzing with updates on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-talked-about wedding. Reports suggest that the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony next week, however, they have remained tight-lipped about it so far.

Recently, Mukesh Bhatt, brother of Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt reacted to the actress’ wedding with Ranbir and told Aaj Tak, "I am not in a position to tell anything at this time. My sister-in-law (Soni Razdan) has asked to refrain from discussing anything about this marriage. After their marriage, I will give a complete interview about when and how the marriage took place”.

As per the reports, the couple’s wedding ceremonies will be held between 13th April to 17th April. Following a Punjabi tradition, the duo will take the vows under the stars between 2 AM to 4 AM on April 15. The marriage ceremony will reportedly be attended by celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has recently wrapped up Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt.

