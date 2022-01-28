Alia Bhatt & Saif Ali Khan give us the ‘boy & girl next door’ vibe in their casual attires; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt has been all over the news today and for all the good reasons. All eyes are on her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi ever since it was announced. The film was ready to release but due to the growing COVID-19 cases, the release date of the film was pushed like many other movies. Today morning Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced the new release date of the film and since then fans have been jumping with joy. Well, after the announcement Alia was spotted in Bandra in casual attire as she appeared to be leaving somewhere. On the other hand, even Saif Ali Khan too was spotted in the city today.

In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt wearing black pants that she has paired with a neon green crop top and a pink sports bra. Alia has tied her hair in a bun and can be seen walking towards her car. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan can be seen in grey pants that he has paired with a dark blue tee. The actor has covered his face with a mask, is wearing geeky glasses and has paired his attire with white sports shoes. Saif was spotted outside his building.

Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a lot of exciting projects lined up. She will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi that is all set to release on February 25. Then she has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh that will also mark the comeback of Karan Johar on the director’s seat after a hiatus of 6 years. Apart from that Alia will be seen with BF Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on-screen in Brahmastra.

Saif Ali Khan on the other hand was last seen in Bhoot Police and was appreciated for his acting skills.

