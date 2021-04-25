Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan; 5 celeb kids who went on a vacation in the Maldives in 2021

As the Maldives has turned out to be celebs’ favourite holiday destination, here’s a look at the list of star kids who visited the place to enjoy their time.

It’s been a year since COVID 19 pandemic had hit the nation. It not just changed our lifestyle but also took a massive toll on the normal lives. While hand-sanitisers and masks became our permanent partners, travel plans turned out to be a distant dream. However, things did come under control later and it looked like things were getting back on track and people were resuming their normal lives with a new normal. In fact, travelling was also resumed across the world with all the safety precautions.

Amid this, our Bollywood celebs were also seen heading out to several vacations as things appeared to be a bit normal. In fact, ever since 2021 has begun, the Maldives have turned out to be one of the most favourite vacation destinations for celebs. In these four months, several star kids were seen making their way to the tropical paradise this year and their social media has been inundated with pics from the vacations. So, while there is a lot of negativity in the environment around, we bring you pics of 5 star kids from their vacations in the Maldives which will make you stay hopeful for the upcoming better days.

Ananya Panday

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is the first on the list as she welcomed 2021 in the Maldives. The diva was holidaying with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter in the tropical paradise and she had taken the social media by a storm with her stunning pics.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara has been in vacation mode for quite some time and she made sure to enjoy some beach moments in the Maldives as well. The Pataudi princess was accompanied by mother Amrita Singh and brother and the trio did have a time of their time there.

Janhvi Kapoor

After basking in the success of her last release Roohi, Janhvi has been enjoying her time with her girl gang. The diva had flown to the tropical paradise and was seen enjoying her time there.

Alia Bhatt celebrated the month of love February with her ladies in the Maldives. She was accompanied by sister Shaheen Bhatt, BFF Akansha Ranjan and her sister Anushka Ranjan and the ladies enjoyed every minute of their visit.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted flying to the Maldives quite often lately and it looks like she has found her peace in the tropical paradise. In fact, the actress has proved to be a true blue beach baby as she enjoyed her time in the beautiful location.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan bond on their vacay while nailing the workout session; Watch Video

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×