Alia Bhatt satisfies her pregnancy craving with THIS lip-smacking dish

Bollywood's IT couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April this year in an intimate ceremony. Months after their wedding, the duo left everyone surprised as they announced their first pregnancy. Ahead of welcoming her little bundle of joy, mommy-to-be Alia is relishing mouth-watering food to satisfy her pregnancy cravings. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and offered a glimpse of the scrumptious meal that she was having with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. 'Chaat Day, Best Day'

Alia posted pictures of her yummy sev puri as she was enjoying the chaat day with her sister. She also went on to call it the 'best day'. Alia first shared a picture of a puri and wrote, 'power of a puri.' The next picture featured a plate full of sev puri and along with it, she wrote, 'Chaat day with @shaheenb Best day." Alia is surely satisfying her cravings the right way! Have a look:



Baby Shower Ceremony Recently, Alia and Ranbir were seen showered with love at their baby shower ceremony. She posted pictures on Instagram and gave a glimpse of the celebration. Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen and close friends of Alia were seen gracing the ceremony. Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow traditional dress while Ranbir looked dapper in a peach coloured kurta. The parents-to-be, who are currently riding high on the success of Brahmastra, looked content and happy in the pictures. Along with the pictures, Alia wrote, "just … love."

