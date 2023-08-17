Alia Bhatt says 9-month-old daughter Raha is ‘pure joy’; teaches her to ‘make her own choices'

Alia Bhatt is having a marvelous year just like her last one. Besides having a string of successful films, she also got married to her longtime boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor and welcomed her first child, daughter Raha. Since then she has been busy balancing her work and personal life in order to care for her kid. Recently, she delivered a success with Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh, and also shined in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. To celebrate her achievements with her fans, Alia conducted an interactive session yesterday. She gave them an update on her daughter and later she also shared a philosophical post for her.

Alia Bhatt shares update on daughter Raha with her fans

On Wednesday, August 16, Alia took to her Instagram Stories and conducted an Ask me Anything session after a long time. She answered questions about her latest films, upcoming work, her husband, and her parenting journey. One fan asked her, “How’s your baby Raha?,” to which Alia replied, “Raha is 9 months now :) & she is pure JOY.” Along with her response, she shared a picture of her hand holding a pink and a yellow flower, while standing in a greenhouse. Have a look:

Alia Bhatt on teaching Raha to make her own choices

Alia re-shared a philosophical post on her Instagram stories this morning. Through that, she indicated that her aim was to empower her daughter to make her own decisions, whether right or wrong. It was originally a quote by Tory Eletto which said, “I frequently say ‘I trust you’ to my daughter in moments where I am not sure she will make the right choice. Because my goal isn’t for her to make perfect choices, it is to teach her how to make her own choices, listen to her intuition, and learn to trust herself.” Take a look:

On the work front, Alia is reportedly collaborating with director Vasan Bala for an action prison-break thriller. She will team up with Ranveer Singh for their third film together i.e. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. She is also set to enter the YRF spy universe with a solo film. Official announcements of these projects are highly awaited.

