  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt says 'bohut hard' as she gushes over special rap song dedication by Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to social media to react to a special rap song that was made for her by a rapper from the neighbouring nation, Muhammad Shah. The Brahmastra actress could not stop praising the song that was made on the lines of a rap.
5416 reads Mumbai
Alia Bhatt says 'bohut hard' as she gushes over special rap song dedication by Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Alia Bhatt enjoys a considerable amount of fan following across the globe and since her terrific act in Gully Boy, many more people have begun to love her. Often, Alia also interacts with her fans via her social media and recently, when a Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah dedicated a special rap song to her on Instagram, she could not resist but react to it. Interestingly, the Raazi actress was completely floored by a rap song that was made on the lines of Gully Boy and her reaction to it now has gone viral. 

Taking to his Instagram handle. the Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah dropped a special song video featuring him and montages of Alia's various characters from films. Not just this, the lyrics of the rap included names of Alia's films like Student of The Year, Raazi, Highway and more. The actress noticed the video and even went ahead to shower praise in the comments of the post. Alia's fans were quick to notice her reaction to the rapper's music dedication to her on social media. 

Alia wrote, "Bohut hard" with fire emoticons in the comments. The rapper replied to her and wrote, "I love you." Fans of the actress have been gushing over her recent social media interaction with the rapper from the neighbouring nation. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Muhammad Shah (@iamtheshah)

Meanwhile, Alia recently jetted off to the Maldives with beau Ranbir Kapoor. The couple was snapped at the airport as they headed for a vacay after recovering from COVID 19. On the work front, Alia will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi with Ajay Devgn. The film is slated to release on July 30, 2021. Besides this, she and Ranbir also have Brahmastra with director Ayan Mukerji. Alia also is a part of SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Also Read|Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor twin in white as they head to Maldives post recovering from COVID 19; PICS

Credits :Muhammad Shah Instagram

You may like these
Sanjay Leela Bhansali partners up with Saregama for Alia Bhatt led Gangubai Kathiawadi and two more projects
Kangana Ranaut slams 'movie mafia', quashes rumours of Thalaivi's OTT release; Rangoli takes dig at Alia Bhatt
Govt. announces COVID vaccine for all above 18; Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi & more hail the move
Newswrap, April 19: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt head to Maldives; Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's grand rooftop
Parth Samthaan is making his Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt but not in Gangubai Kathiawadi; Details inside
Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of crazy times with Arjun Kapoor as 2 States completes 7 years: Only love to share