Alia Bhatt says 'bohut hard' as she gushes over special rap song dedication by Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to social media to react to a special rap song that was made for her by a rapper from the neighbouring nation, Muhammad Shah. The Brahmastra actress could not stop praising the song that was made on the lines of a rap.

Actress enjoys a considerable amount of fan following across the globe and since her terrific act in Gully Boy, many more people have begun to love her. Often, Alia also interacts with her fans via her social media and recently, when a Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah dedicated a special rap song to her on Instagram, she could not resist but react to it. Interestingly, the Raazi actress was completely floored by a rap song that was made on the lines of Gully Boy and her reaction to it now has gone viral.

Taking to his Instagram handle. the Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah dropped a special song video featuring him and montages of Alia's various characters from films. Not just this, the lyrics of the rap included names of Alia's films like Student of The Year, Raazi, Highway and more. The actress noticed the video and even went ahead to shower praise in the comments of the post. Alia's fans were quick to notice her reaction to the rapper's music dedication to her on social media.

Alia wrote, "Bohut hard" with fire emoticons in the comments. The rapper replied to her and wrote, "I love you." Fans of the actress have been gushing over her recent social media interaction with the rapper from the neighbouring nation.

Meanwhile, Alia recently jetted off to the Maldives with beau . The couple was snapped at the airport as they headed for a vacay after recovering from COVID 19. On the work front, Alia will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi with . The film is slated to release on July 30, 2021. Besides this, she and Ranbir also have Brahmastra with director Ayan Mukerji. Alia also is a part of SS Rajamouli's RRR.

