Alia Bhatt says ‘Brahmastra chand hai aur chand hi rahega’ in Gangubai style; Leaves audience whipped-VIDEO

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently basking in the success of their recently released movie Brahmastra Part One- Shiva. The actors have been traveling back-to-back for the movie’s promotion along with the director Ayan Mukerji. This morning, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Ahmedabad to promote Brahmastra. Now, a video from their promotional outing in Ahmedabad has surfaced on social media, and it shows Alia winning over the audience by interacting with them.

Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, was seen dressed in a mustard yellow sharara set, and she looks absolutely stunning. In the video, the actress can be seen addressing the audience and she gives a Brahmastra twist to her iconic line from Gangubai Kathiawadi. “Gangu kehti Brahmastra chaand hai, aur chaand hi rahega,” said Alia, leaving her fans thrilled. Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji also seemed quite entertained by Alia’s enactment, and the audience can be heard clapping and cheering her on.