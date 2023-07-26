Alia Bhatt says daughter Raha has taken over her bag; REVEALS gift from Ranbir Kapoor that she always carries

Alia Bhatt, the incredibly talented and versatile actress, has won hearts with her remarkable performances on the silver screen. The actress, who is all set to be seen in the romantic comedy-drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to captivate audiences with her exceptional talent. Besides her acting prowess, her personal life has been a subject of great interest, especially her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The two are the most loved couple in the industry.

What's in Alia's bag?

In a conversation with Vogue about what's inside Alia Bhatt's bag, the actress gave viewers a glimpse of it. Among many things, she showed a golden bracelet that Ranbir gifted to her for her birthday. She shared, “This is new. My husband gave this to me for my birthday, so I like to keep it with me because whenever I’m not in the middle of a shoot, I’m going for lunch or dinner or I’m going out or whatever, I put it on. I have to take it off if I’m filming for a movie or something, so I like to keep it close." Apart from this, she always carries hair ties, lip balm, and hair brush in her bag.

Raha has taken over Alia Bhatt's bag

Alia Bhatt is a new mommy and like every mommy, she carries stuff for her daughter in her bag. Talking about how her bag has become Raha's bag, she shared, “I realised when I was travelling from Mumbai to London, my bag had nothing to do with me. It basically just had my passport. Otherwise, it was her pacifier, her napkins, a burp cloth, her mittens, extra pair of socks, a little toy, a little book. And I was like my bag has now become Raha’s bag. It’s no longer my bag.” Alia carries napkins and mittens in her bag whenever she is traveling with Raha.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will be soon seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh.

