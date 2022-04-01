Alia Bhatt says in her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, she is the 'dog', calls boyfriend the 'cat'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in the headlines for quite some time now, thanks to the ongoing buzz of their wedding. Recent reports claimed that the lovebirds plan to tie the knot in April. However, Ranbir denied these claims and said that they will hopefully get married by the end of the year. And now, amid all the buzz, talking to a news portal, Alia has opened up about her relationship with Ranbir.

Talking with India Today, Alia Bhatt dubbed herself ‘the dog’ and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor the ‘cat’. “In our relationship, he’s the cat, I am the dog. Now you go figure. Sometimes I wake up in the morning with so much energy and Ranbir is like ‘Easy, easy, calm down, breathe.’ If there’s been an exciting day, he’s the one I’ll start re-enacting it to,” said the 29-year-old.

Alia further added that she depends on Ranbir to pass on his calmness. “He is way calmer than I am, so I rely a lot on him to pass on some of that calmness."

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir have an interesting lineup of films. Alia has recently had two blockbuster releases back-to-back, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. She will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir. It is slated to release on the 9th of September, 2022. Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zaraa, and Darlings. Moreover, she recently announced her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has Shamshera in the pipeline. Apart from this, he will be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor.

