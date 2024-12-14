Alia Bhatt says ‘mud mud ke na dekh’ as she looks dazzling in saree; fans ask ‘Kaise naa dekhe jab koi itna khubsurat dikh raha ho?’
Alia Bhatt recently attended the 100th birth anniversary celebration of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. She dropped pictures of her dressed in a white saree, reminding fans of her Gangubai Kathiawadi days.
The Kapoor family hosted a grand gala to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the 'Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema,' Raj Kapoor. At the event, Alia Bhatt arrived looking a million bucks in a white saree. Soon after, the actress dropped several glimpses of her romancing the camera in her pretty attire. While she asked her fans not to look at her, netizens couldn’t resist commenting that it’s actually impossible to not stare at her beauty.
Alia Bhatt stunned at the red-carpet event of Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday celebration. The Jigra actress made an appearance in a white saree with multi-colored flowers and green leaves printed all over. She paired it with a dainty pearl choker and completed her look with dewy makeup and open hair. As she dropped the bomb photos of her in that pretty outfit, she captioned it, “mud mud ke na dekh.”
Soon after, several B-town celebs along with ardent Alia fans took to the comments section to state how gorgeous she looked. While her sister Shaheen Bhatt mentioned that she looked beyond beautiful, Bhumi Pednekar stated that she looked “stunning.” Rhea Kapoor also called the images “Lovely”.
However, one user commented, “Kaise naa dekhe jab koi itna khubsurat dikh raha ho?” while another opined, “A white saree and Alia Bhatt! UNBEATABLE.” Someone was also reminded of the time when she was promoting her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi for which she was awarded the National Film Award.
While almost the entire Kapoor family was present at the event, Alia’s parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan also joined them in celebrating the legendary actor. Her sister Shaheen also joined her parents at the soiree. In an inside video from the event, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted greeting his father-in-law with a warm hug at the event.
Apart from them, celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Shani, Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Aadar Jain, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Rasika Duggal, Boney Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sharvari, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Farhan Akhtar, Akanksha Malhotra and many other B-town biggies attended the event.
