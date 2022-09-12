Alia Bhatt says 'Pyaar se bada koi astra nahi' as Ranbir Kapoor gets mobbed by fans at Brahmastra screening
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' released in the theaters on Sept 9th, 2022.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra was recently released in the theatres. The film has recorded a fantastic opening day collection and also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the movie as Vanar Astra and Deepika Padukone as Jal Astra. It is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.
On Sunday, Ranbir and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji paid a surprise visit to a theatre in Mumbai to surprise his fans during the screening of Brahmastra. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor interacted with many excited fans and also posed for pictures with them. Alia Bhatt, who could not be a part of the surprise visit, took to her Instagram story and expressed her joy with the audience's reaction to Brahmastra. The actress shared a bundle of photos of Ranbir and wrote, “Pyaar se bada aur koi Astra nahin hai is duniya mein."
Check it out:
Talking about Brahmastra's success, the Barfi actor said, “Audience ka jo pyaar mil raha hai, usse bada Brahmastra kucch nahi hai. Patting at Ayan, Ranbir added, “I am extremely happy and proud of this man standing here next to me. He has worked with a lot of dedication, hard work, and love. And this is the best feeling. We all have come back to the cinemas. We loved seeing the emotions here. We feel loved, entertained. People are laughing, clapping. This is what cinemas is all about.” Meanwhile, Brahmastra was the number one movie at the global box office during the weekend. This is the first time ever a Bollywood film has topped the worldwide box office charts.
ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra success: We feel loved, people are laughing and clapping; Watch Video