Alia Bhatt says 'Pyaar se bada koi astra nahi' as Ranbir Kapoor gets mobbed by fans at Brahmastra screening

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra was recently released in the theatres. The film has recorded a fantastic opening day collection and also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the movie as Vanar Astra and Deepika Padukone as Jal Astra. It is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.

On Sunday, Ranbir and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji paid a surprise visit to a theatre in Mumbai to surprise his fans during the screening of Brahmastra. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor interacted with many excited fans and also posed for pictures with them. Alia Bhatt, who could not be a part of the surprise visit, took to her Instagram story and expressed her joy with the audience's reaction to Brahmastra. The actress shared a bundle of photos of Ranbir and wrote, “Pyaar se bada aur koi Astra nahin hai is duniya mein."