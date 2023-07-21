Alia Bhatt says Ranbir hasn’t seen Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika's thoughts

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will soon take the silver screens by storm with their highly-anticipated romantic saga, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer and Alia, who will play the titular characters of Rocky and Rani in their next, are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the Karan Johar directorial. On Friday, the actors attended a promotional event of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where they spoke about the film’s music and also revealed how their respective partners, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor reacted to it.

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone sings the songs around the house

Ranveer Singh, who looks ravishing as Rocky in both of his songs, Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, disclosed that his actor-wife Deepika Padukone is really 'excited' about his film. The actor said, "Deepika is really really excited and looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it (the movie) means to me. To be in Karan Johar's directorial as a lead. It's a big deal, he is one of the pre-eminent filmmakers of our country, so she knows that it means a lot to me. She is very excited for me. She is very excited to see the performance."'

On being asked what was Deepika's reaction to the latest track from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song, What Jhumka, Singh further shared, "She keeps singing the songs around the house and yeah, I can't wait for her to see it and know what she thinks and feels about it. The now trending dance number, What Jhumka, is crooned by none other than Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi.”

Shedding some light on his wife, Deepika Padukone's hidden talent, Ranveer elaborated further, "Did you know Deepika is an amazing singer? She just doesn't ever sing. But only I get to hear it."

Alia Bhatt opens up about Ranbir Kapoor's involvement in RARKPK

Alia spoke about how Ranbir Kapoor was involved in the musical journey of the movie since he understands music better. Informing about the same, Bhatt said, "Karan, Pritam Da and Ranbir together have given a fantastic album. So when the songs were being made from scratch, since then I've been making Ranbir listen to the songs, much to Pritam Da's disapproval because he gets very protective of the song. But he's really involved in the musical journey because he has a very, very strong instinct for sound."

"So when he heard Turn Kya Mile and What Jhumka, he gave his opinion there only, that 'this is good, this will really work'. So he's actually, when I'm working on a film, I kind of, with my enthusiasm, take him through the journey along with me even if he has other things to do. I kind of drag him into it. He hasn't seen the film yet. He's going to see it next week," the actress further asserted.

Ranveer and Alia will be sharing the screen space for the second time in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after Gully Boy. For those who are unaware, the film marks the first collaboration of Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. Alongside Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 28, 2023.

