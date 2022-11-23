Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor ‘most accommodating actor’; concerned on bringing up their child in public eye

2022 has been an extremely special year for Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt . From getting married to her childhood crush Ranbir Kapoor to becoming a mother on November 6 this year, this year has been special for the 29-year-old actor in numerous ways. Adding cherry on the top, her film Brahmastra turned out to be the highest-grossing film of Bollywood of the year 2022 and bagged the top spot. The second spot was bagged by Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

In an interview with Marie Claire Magazine, which was released on Tuesday evening, Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir Kapoor is an extremely disciplined actor to work with.

She told the publication, “[Ranbir] is one of the most accommodating, easy actors to work with. Always on time, always so giving to other actors. Extremely, extremely disciplined. And these are all attributes that I deeply admire, and I also believe I have the same. So, for us, this was a very comfortable working atmosphere. Something that I don’t even feel took a matter of five or seven minutes for us to start getting used to.”

Alia Bhatt on raising her child in the spotlight

Notably, this interview was taken just days before Alia Bhatt conceived her baby. Speaking to the publication on raising her child in the spotlight, Alia Bhatt said, “I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that’s something that I feel very protective about.”

On if her child wants to pursue acting, Alia Bhatt said to the French publication, “I don’t think that’s something that I can really prepare and plan for. I don’t want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be. Because why should I have any expectations and then be met with any disappointment or elation or anything of that sort? So they need the slate blank, a bit.”

Alia Bhatt's Work Front

On the work front, Bhatt will be seen next in romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. After this, she will also appear alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Netflix spy film Heart of Stone, which will mark her Hollywood debut.

