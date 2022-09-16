Alia Bhatt says reviews have been 'positive' about Brahmastra: Warna jo box office me aag lagi woh nahi hota
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the success of 'Brahmastra.'
Alia Bhatt is riding high on the success of her recently released film, Brahmastra, as it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special guest appearance in the film. The Ayan Mukerji directorial was theatrically released on 9 September 2022. It has been receiving praise from critics for its visual effects, songs, and action sequences.
Alia, who recently jetted off to Ahmedabad with Ayan and Ranbir for Brahmastra promotions talked about the success of the film. Talking to the media persons, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said: “We just hope to come across more positive things rather than anything negative. Film release hone k baad aisa lag raha hani positive hi ja raha hain warna jo box office me aag lagayi hai woh hota nahi (Ever since Brahmastra has released, I think it has been positive, otherwise, how has it set the box office on fire),” she said.
Brahmastra has also been receiving criticism from the audience. Now, addressing the same, Alia said: "We have only one life and two options in it. We can either focus on the positive things or think about negativity. Whenever media asks a negative questions, we try to not divert ourselves into it. Criticism, reviews, opinions and feedback are the audience’s right."
Meanwhile, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva marks the first collaboration between Alia and Ranbir. The duo are portraying the role of Shiva and Isha in the film. She is currently expecting her first child with Ranbir.
On the work front, Alia will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone.
ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt shares unseen PIC with Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra song Deva Deva shoot