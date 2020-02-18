Alia Bhatt says she feels ‘honoured & grateful’ as Ma Anand Sheela thinks she’s worthy to play her in a biopic

In a recent interaction, Alia Bhatt spoke about the biopic on Ma Anand Sheela. The Gully Boy star stated that if the film was ever to be made, she’d be happy to do it.

is currently on cloud nine after her film Gully Boy bagged 13 awards at the recent Filmfare Awards 2020. A while back, Ma Anand Sheela, who is the former spokeswoman of the Rajneesh or Osho movement, had mentioned in an interaction with a daily that she feels Alia Bhatt would be perfect to play her part in a biopic. Also, Ma Anand Sheela had sent a legal notice to over making a biopic on her life without her permission.

Now, in a recent interview with Etimes, Alia reacted to Ma Anand Sheela’s comment on her being worthy of playing the part of her former spokeswoman of the Osho movement. The Gully Boy actress said that she feels honoured and grateful as Ma Anand Sheela felt she can play her role in her biopic. However, Alia added that if the biopic was ever to be made, she would do it happily. Alia seemed happy about the comment made by Ma Sheela Anand about her being worthy to star in her biopic.

While talking about it, Alia said, “If Ma Anand Sheela feels I'm worthy to play her part, I'd feel very very honoured and grateful and hopefully if that part is made I'd be very very happy to play it.” Meanwhile, Ma Anand Sheela had said that she feels not Priyanka but Alia has the needed ‘spunk’ to play her role in a biopic. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has several projects lined up including Brahmastra with , RRR with SS Rajamouli, Sadak 2 with Mahesh Bhatt and Takht with . Recently, Brahmastra’s release date was announced by Alia on Instagram in a video. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will hit the screens on December 4, 2020.

