Alia Bhatt says she was bored of putting on Mehendi at her wedding as she reveals 30 facts about herself

Actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday recently. She jetted off to London to celebrate the special occasion with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. The actress returned to Mumbai recently and on Thursday morning, she treated her fans with an adorable video. In her video, she revealed 30 unknown facts about herself.

Alia Bhatt reveals 30 facts about herself in new video

Alia released the video on her YouTube channel that featured some cool facts. From revealing her favourite numbers, favourite snacks to her obsession with mehendi, and controlling her dreams, Alia has shared it all. She even revealed that despite loving mehendi's smell, she was bored putting it at her own wedding. The video ended with Alia cutting her birthday cake with her team in her vanity van.

Sharing the video with her fans, Alia wrote on YouTube, "Hi guys! Welcome back to AliaBe. As I turned 30 this year, I thought of sharing 30 things that you all probably don't know about me. And if you know any one of these 30 things then you probably know me really well. I hope you guys like this video. Thank you for all the love and lots of love to you." Have a look:

Recently, she shared pictures from her birthday celebration that featured Ranbir, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and her other friends. In one of the pictures, Alia and Ranbir were captured in a romantic moment. In the caption, she wrote, "Thirty" followed by a sun emoji.

Work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently shot a song in Kashmir. Their videos and pictures from the location were leaked on social media. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. This year, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

