Alia Bhatt says she went to audition for Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in school uniform; ‘I was in the 11th grade’

Alia Bhatt is a versatile actress who proved her mettle with her debut movie Student Of The Year. She became Karan Johar's muse in the romantic comedy film that emerged as a box office success. Recently, the actress finally spoke about her first meeting with the filmmaker.

Alia Bhatt recalls first meeting with Karan Johar

Anyone who is closely following Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt knows how fond are these two celebrities of each other. The filmmaker even refers to her as his child and adores her like one. Their relationship bloomed after both of them worked together in Student Of The Year, back in 2012.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival 2023 wherein she spoke at length about her personal and professional life. It was during one of the sessions that Alia shared what unfolded when she met KJo for the first time for Student Of The Year.

She recalled. “Years later, I got called in to meet Karan Johar for Student Of The Year while I was still in school. I was in the 11th grade, literally going from school, so I was in my uniform. I was much healthier and enjoyed eating French fries more at that time. I thought, ‘I look great, there’s nothing wrong.’ So, I walked into his office, and he said I was charming in person and asked me to do an audition,” she shared adding that at that time she didn’t know what an audition was, but still she went ahead with it and the rest is history.”

Advertisement

The Gully Boy actress also added that during her debut movie, she was in school. This is why her mother Soni Razdan was a bit hesitant about her deciding to act at such an early age. However, her father Mahesh Bhatt supported her decision.

Alia Bhatt was overwhelmed when Karan Johar confirmed her for SOTY

This year when Alia graced the Koffee couch in the fifth episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8, the filmmaker recalled Alia burst into tears when he informed her that she was in the film. “When I went to the van and told her that she’s on (confirmed in the film), and then I said ‘I’m directing the film’. She burst out crying and the first thing she said was ‘Can I eat a cupcake’?”

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: How did Alia Bhatt react after being confirmed for SOTY? Karan Johar reveals